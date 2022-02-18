Home>>
6.23 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 16:43, February 18, 2022
BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on the Chinese mainland grew by around 6.23 million on Thursday, with the total number now exceeding 3.06 billion, data from the National Health Commission showed Friday.
