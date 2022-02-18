Chinese mainland reports 40 new local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) February 18, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 40 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

Of the new local infections, 22 were reported in Inner Mongolia, nine in Liaoning, four each in Jiangsu and Guangdong, and one in Yunnan, the commission said in its daily report.

Thursday also saw eight provincial-level regions reporting 47 imported COVID-19 cases, said the commission.

Six new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.

A total of 45 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Thursday, 25 of whom arrived from outside the mainland, according to the commission.

As of Thursday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on the Chinese mainland, both local and imported, had reached 107,375.

There were 1,423 patients still under treatment on Thursday, of whom seven were in severe condition. A total of 4,636 patients had died of the virus on the mainland since the outbreak of the disease.

