14 COVID-19 patients in China's Guangxi recover, leave hospital
Medical workers transfer packages of COVID-19 nucleic acid testing samples in Debao County of Baise, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)
NANNING, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- A total of 14 COVID-19 patients in Baise City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, have recovered and were discharged from hospital on Thursday.
They are the first group of locally-transmitted cases who were treated and recovered since the latest resurgence of the disease in Guangxi started on Feb. 5.
Most of the confirmed cases were registered in the city of Baise. By Thursday, Baise has registered 271 cases, said Xin Yongquan, deputy director of the municipal health commission.
On Wednesday, the city reported a new locally-transmitted confirmed case. The case was found from close contacts under quarantine, according to Xin.
Photos
