China offers Southeast Asia strongest COVID-19 vaccine support: survey report

SINGAPORE, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- China was selected by 57.8 percent of respondents as the ASEAN Dialogue Partner which provided the most COVID-19 vaccine support to Southeast Asia, according to a survey report published by the ASEAN Studies Center at ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute on Wednesday.

The State of Southeast Asia: 2022 Survey Report said all ASEAN (the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations) countries have used either Sinopharm or Sinovac as part of their national vaccination roll-outs.

The survey, conducted from November 11 to December 31 last year, was designed to highlight the perceptions of the region's policymakers, academics, researchers, business people, media personnel and civil society activists toward a range of issues affecting Southeast Asia. A total of 1,677 respondents from 10 Southeast Asian countries took part in the survey.

