Suzhou strengthens measures to curb COVID-19
Staff members check vehicles at Suzhou New District toll station of Beijing-Shanghai Expressway in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 15, 2022. Suzhou has closed 15 highway entrances and set up 31 highway exit inspection points in the whole city since Feb. 15. Drivers and passengers are required to carry proof of negative results from nucleic acid tests taken within the previous 48 hours, and green health codes. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
A staff member checks a vehicle at Suzhou New District toll station of Beijing-Shanghai Expressway in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 15, 2022. Suzhou has closed 15 highway entrances and set up 31 highway exit inspection points in the whole city since Feb. 15. Drivers and passengers are required to carry proof of negative results from nucleic acid tests taken within the previous 48 hours, and green health codes. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
A traffic police officer is on duty at Suzhou New District toll station of Beijing-Shanghai Expressway in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 15, 2022. Suzhou has closed 15 highway entrances and set up 31 highway exit inspection points in the whole city since Feb. 15. Drivers and passengers are required to carry proof of negative results from nucleic acid tests taken within the previous 48 hours, and green health codes. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
Photos
Related Stories
- Over 2.9 mln child COVID-19 cases reported in U.S. in past 4 weeks
- Chinese mainland reports 40 new local COVID-19 cases
- Xinjiang cleared of all COVID-19 cases
- Americans split over mask mandate as COVID-19 cases continue to fall
- China's Guangxi uses mobile labs to improve COVID-19 nucleic acid testing efficiency
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.