Suzhou strengthens measures to curb COVID-19

Xinhua) 09:26, February 16, 2022

Staff members check vehicles at Suzhou New District toll station of Beijing-Shanghai Expressway in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 15, 2022. Suzhou has closed 15 highway entrances and set up 31 highway exit inspection points in the whole city since Feb. 15. Drivers and passengers are required to carry proof of negative results from nucleic acid tests taken within the previous 48 hours, and green health codes. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

