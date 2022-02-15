China's Guangxi uses mobile labs to improve COVID-19 nucleic acid testing efficiency

Xinhua) 08:42, February 15, 2022

A medical worker transfers packages of COVID-19 nucleic acid testing samples in Debao County of Baise, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 13, 2022. In recent days, mobile laboratories and air-inflated laboratories have been put into use in order to improve the efficiency of COVID-19 nucleic acid testing in Debao County. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Medical workers transfer packages of COVID-19 nucleic acid testing samples in Debao County of Baise, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 13, 2022. In recent days, mobile laboratories and air-inflated laboratories have been put into use in order to improve the efficiency of COVID-19 nucleic acid testing in Debao County. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 13, 2022 shows a mobile cabin PCR (polymerase chain reaction) laboratory in Debao County of Baise, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. In recent days, mobile laboratories and air-inflated laboratories have been put into use in order to improve the efficiency of COVID-19 nucleic acid testing in Debao County. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Medical workers check packages of COVID-19 nucleic acid testing samples in Debao County of Baise, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 13, 2022. In recent days, mobile laboratories and air-inflated laboratories have been put into use in order to improve the efficiency of COVID-19 nucleic acid testing in Debao County. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Medical workers handle COVID-19 nucleic acid testing samples in a laboratory in Debao County of Baise, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 13, 2022. In recent days, mobile laboratories and air-inflated laboratories have been put into use in order to improve the efficiency of COVID-19 nucleic acid testing in Debao County. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Medical workers are seen inside a mobile cabin PCR (polymerase chain reaction) laboratory in Debao County of Baise, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 13, 2022. In recent days, mobile laboratories and air-inflated laboratories have been put into use in order to improve the efficiency of COVID-19 nucleic acid testing in Debao County. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 13, 2022 shows mobile cabin PCR (polymerase chain reaction) laboratories in Debao County of Baise, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. In recent days, mobile laboratories and air-inflated laboratories have been put into use in order to improve the efficiency of COVID-19 nucleic acid testing in Debao County. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Medical workers transfer packages of medical waste in an air-inflated laboratory for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing in Debao County of Baise, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 13, 2022. In recent days, mobile laboratories and air-inflated laboratories have been put into use in order to improve the efficiency of COVID-19 nucleic acid testing in Debao County. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Photo taken on Feb. 13, 2022 shows air-inflated laboratories for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing in Debao County of Baise, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. In recent days, mobile laboratories and air-inflated laboratories have been put into use in order to improve the efficiency of COVID-19 nucleic acid testing in Debao County. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 13, 2022 shows an ambulance transferring COVID-19 nucleic acid testing samples in Debao County of Baise, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. In recent days, mobile laboratories and air-inflated laboratories have been put into use in order to improve the efficiency of COVID-19 nucleic acid testing in Debao County. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Medical workers check a package of COVID-19 nucleic acid testing samples in Debao County of Baise, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 13, 2022. In recent days, mobile laboratories and air-inflated laboratories have been put into use in order to improve the efficiency of COVID-19 nucleic acid testing in Debao County. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)