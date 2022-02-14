4.31 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 15:18, February 14, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on the Chinese mainland grew by more than 4.31 million on Sunday, with the total number now over 3.04 billion, data from the National Health Commission showed Monday.

