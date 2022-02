Over 3.04 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

February 14, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- Over 3.04 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Saturday, data from the National Health Commission showed Sunday.

