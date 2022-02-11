Chinese mainland reports 56 new local COVID-19 cases

February 11, 2022

Medical workers take throat swabs from passengers for COVID-19 nucleic acid tests in Suzhou Railway Station in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 6, 2022. (Photo by Hang Xingwei/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Thursday recorded 56 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

Of the new local infections, 33 were reported in Guangxi, 22 in Liaoning and one in Guizhou, the commission said in its daily report.

Thursday also saw eight provincial-level regions reporting 45 imported COVID-19 cases, said the commission in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.

A total of 66 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Thursday, 61 of whom arrived from outside the mainland, according to the commission.

As of Thursday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on the Chinese mainland, both local and imported, had reached 106,764.

There were 1,424 patients still under treatment on Thursday, of whom five were in severe condition. A total of 4,636 patients had died of the virus on the Chinese mainland since the outbreak of the pandemic.

