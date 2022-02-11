Emergency supplies transported to Baise for fight against COVID-19
Emergency supplies are transported to a train at the Nanning international railway port in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 10, 2022. A batch of emergency supplies including rice, tents and foldable beds has been loaded on a train in the port to support the fight against the COVID-19 in Baise, a city witnessing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases recently. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)
Staff members are seen on a train loaded with emergency supplies at the Nanning international railway port in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 10, 2022. A batch of emergency supplies including rice, tents and foldable beds has been loaded on a train in the port to support the fight against the COVID-19 in Baise, a city witnessing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases recently. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)
Staff members load a train with emergency supplies at the Nanning international railway port in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 10, 2022. A batch of emergency supplies including rice, tents and foldable beds has been loaded on a train in the port to support the fight against the COVID-19 in Baise, a city witnessing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases recently. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)
A staff member loads a train with emergency supplies at the Nanning international railway port in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 10, 2022. A batch of emergency supplies including rice, tents and foldable beds has been loaded on a train in the port to support the fight against the COVID-19 in Baise, a city witnessing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases recently. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)
