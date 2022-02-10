Languages

Zero COVID Olympics shocks American host

(People's Daily App) 14:18, February 10, 2022

A New York Times correspondent confirms China has reported zero locally transmitted cases in an interview with The Daily podcast.

"People in China were able to live largely normal lives," says correspondent Amy Qin.

(Video source: Xinhua)

