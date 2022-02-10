Home>>
Zero COVID Olympics shocks American host
(People's Daily App) 14:18, February 10, 2022
A New York Times correspondent confirms China has reported zero locally transmitted cases in an interview with The Daily podcast.
"People in China were able to live largely normal lives," says correspondent Amy Qin.
(Video source: Xinhua)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese mainland reports 7 new local COVID-19 cases
- Vietnamese military receives 2nd batch of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines from PLA
- Coronavirus claims over 80,000 lives in 2nd largest U.S. state Texas
- Hungarian FM: Russian, Chinese COVID-19 vaccines effective and safe
- Philippine Olympic chief commends effective COVID-19 response of Beijing Winter Olympics
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.