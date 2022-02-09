Philippine Olympic chief commends effective COVID-19 response of Beijing Winter Olympics

Xinhua) 11:10, February 09, 2022

MANILA, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- The president of the Philippine Olympic Committee has lauded the organizers of the Beijing Winter Olympics for their effective COVID-19 response.

Abraham Tolentino said the anti-COVID-19 measures in the Olympic village are strict but effective, Philippine newspaper BusinessWorld reported on Monday.

"I am really impressed with the closed-loop system; it's very effective," Tolentino was quoted as saying.

