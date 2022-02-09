28 pct Americans believe U.S. would "never" contain COVID-19 pandemic: Washington Post

Xinhua) 08:36, February 09, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- In a January Monmouth poll, 28 percent of Americans said the United States would "never" get the COVID-19 outbreak under control and return to normal -- up from 9 percent in March 2021, The Washington Post reported Monday.

A KFF poll found that 77 percent of Americans believe most people will inevitably develop COVID-19 anyway, a sentiment that crosses party lines, said the report.

Predictions of the virus's demise "have been wrong every time. Most experts have given up trying. We are just one variant away from going through it all over again," said the report.

Even as case numbers are plummeting, they are still at staggering record levels. The daily death toll has surpassed the total in every other wave but last winter's. The country's total deaths from COVID-19 has reached 900,000, according to The Washington Post.

