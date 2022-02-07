Beijing reports 3 new local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 13:17, February 07, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported three new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Sunday, according to local health authorities.

Of the three cases, one had been reported as an asymptomatic carrier before and the other two were detected among people under quarantine, said the Beijing Municipal Health Commission.

As more people return to Beijing after the Spring Festival, the city has urged its residents to adhere to strict protection measures such as necessary nucleic acid testing and home quarantine requirements.

