South China's Guangxi reports 37 new local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:54, February 07, 2022

NANNING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region reported 37 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and five asymptomatic carriers on Sunday, local health authorities said Monday.

So far, the region has reported 44 confirmed cases and six asymptomatic infections, most of which are registered in the city of Baise.

Guangxi has also logged 120 imported cases and 152 imported asymptomatic carriers.

Starting Monday, Baise has enforced a citywide home quarantine amid the latest virus flare-up.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, the city had reported a total of 43 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, mainly in Debao County.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)