Shanghai to clear COVID-19 risk areas

Xinhua) 09:03, February 07, 2022

SHANGHAI, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai will be cleared of medium and high-risk areas for COVID-19, with its last medium-risk region expected to be downgraded to low-risk on Feb. 7.

The municipal COVID-19 prevention and control leading group office said in an announcement that a residential community in Fengcheng Town of Fengxian District would be downgraded to a low-risk area starting from Feb. 7, as no new cases were reported there for 14 consecutive days.

With the adjustment, the whole of Shanghai will be back in the low-risk category for COVID-19.

