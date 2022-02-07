South China's Guangxi reports cluster of local COVID-19 infections

Xinhua) 08:36, February 07, 2022

NANNING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has reported multiple local infections amid the latest COVID-19 resurgence.

As of Sunday noon, 98 people tested positive for the virus during a city-wide massive nucleic acid testing campaign launched by the region's Baise City, said local health authorities Sunday.

Over 207,000 residents in the city have been sampled, among which results of 87 people are yet to come out.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, Baise City had logged a total of 43 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, mainly in its Debao County.

Meanwhile, a traveler heading home for the Spring Festival holiday tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday in Jiangnan District of Nanning, the region's capital city.

The city has upgraded its epidemic prevention and control measures, including strengthening local travel restrictions and launching mass nucleic acid testing.

