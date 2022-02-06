Chinese mainland reports 13 new local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 14:02, February 06, 2022

Photo taken on Jan. 24, 2022 shows a COVID-19 testing site in Haidian District in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 13 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

Of the new local cases, six were reported in Guangxi, two each in Tianjin and Hebei, and one each in Beijing, Hunan and Guangdong, according to the commission.

In addition, a total of 30 new imported COVID-19 cases were reported across the Chinese mainland on Saturday.

Following the recovery of 104 patients on Saturday, the number of COVID-19 patients currently undergoing treatment has dropped to 1,510.

There have been no new COVID-19 deaths and the death toll has remained unchanged at 4,636.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Bianji)