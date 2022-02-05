Home>>
1.27 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 16:14, February 05, 2022
BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on the Chinese mainland grew by more than 1.27 million on Friday, with the total number now over 3 billion, data from the National Health Commission showed Saturday.
