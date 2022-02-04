Home>>
Taiwan reports 71 new COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 22:43, February 04, 2022
TAIPEI, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan reported 71 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 25 locally-transmitted infections and 46 imported ones, the island's disease-monitoring agency said.
The new local infections include 12 in Kaohsiung and nine in Taoyuan, it said.
To date, Taiwan has reported 19,029 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 15,143 were local infections.
