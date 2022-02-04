AU official lauds China's help to combat COVID-19 in Africa

Xinhua) 21:37, February 04, 2022

ADDIS ABABA, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- China has been helping the African Union (AU) and its member states overcome the shock of COVID-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic, a senior AU official said Thursday.

The remark was made by Samate Cessouma Minata, AU Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development while addressing a press conference on the sidelines of the AU Executive Council meeting.

The meeting brought together foreign ministers of African countries at the AU Headquarters in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The AU Commissioner said China has been a privileged partner of Africa in the management and fight against the pandemic across the continent.

"I would like to congratulate China and thank them for the support they have extended to the entire continent since the beginning of the outbreak, we have the support of China not only to the commission but to member states," said Minata.

Noting that the African continent imports about 99 percent of its COVID-19 vaccines to inoculate its population, Minata said the AU commission and its members are working to produce the vaccines locally, a move in which China has become a major partner.

Minata further said the 55-member pan-African bloc is working with China not only in the supply of life-saving COVID-19 vaccines, but also in ensuring the food security of the continent.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)