Home>>
4 test positive for COVID-19 in China's Tianjin
(Xinhua) 15:53, February 04, 2022
TIANJIN, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- Four people tested positive for COVID-19 in China's Tianjin Municipality on Thursday, local authorities said.
The new cases were all from people under quarantine, according to the city's epidemic prevention and control headquarters.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Herd immunity through natural infection to fight COVID-19 "foolish idea": WHO chief scientist
- Beijing reports 1 new local COVID-19 case
- China's Shenzhen reports three new confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Portuguese PM tests positive for COVID-19
- Chinese mainland reports 27 new local COVID-19 cases
- China's Zhejiang reports 22 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.