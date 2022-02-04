4 test positive for COVID-19 in China's Tianjin

TIANJIN, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- Four people tested positive for COVID-19 in China's Tianjin Municipality on Thursday, local authorities said.

The new cases were all from people under quarantine, according to the city's epidemic prevention and control headquarters.

