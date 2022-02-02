Portuguese PM tests positive for COVID-19
LISBON, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa has tested positive for COVID-19, his cabinet said Tuesday.
"The Prime Minister carried out a routine COVID-19 self-test today, having a positive result. This result has already been confirmed by an antigen test," the cabinet said in a statement.
Costa is symptom-free and will be in isolation for seven days, it said.
Costa has spent the last two weeks on an electoral campaign, with rallies and street actions with supporters for last Sunday's legislative elections, in which his Socialist Party won with an absolute majority.
Portugal recorded 50,888 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, raising the national tally to 2,690,690 since the start of the pandemic, according to a bulletin from the Directorate-General for Health (DGS).
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese mainland reports 27 new local COVID-19 cases
- China's Zhejiang reports 22 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
- China donates more COVID-19 vaccine doses to Tanzania's Zanzibar
- Hong Kong reports 120 new COVID-19 cases
- All restrictive measures for COVID-19 lifted in China's Zhengzhou
- Mali receives new batch of COVID-19 vaccines donated by China
- 10 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses unequally administered globally: New York Times
- Omicron surge exacerbates labor shortages for U.S. small businesses: survey
- Beijing upgrades measures to stem latest COVID-19 resurgence
- Commentary: Mindset behind U.S. envoys' departing-China request more dangerous than pandemic
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.