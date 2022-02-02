Portuguese PM tests positive for COVID-19

Xinhua) 09:42, February 02, 2022

LISBON, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa has tested positive for COVID-19, his cabinet said Tuesday.

"The Prime Minister carried out a routine COVID-19 self-test today, having a positive result. This result has already been confirmed by an antigen test," the cabinet said in a statement.

Costa is symptom-free and will be in isolation for seven days, it said.

Costa has spent the last two weeks on an electoral campaign, with rallies and street actions with supporters for last Sunday's legislative elections, in which his Socialist Party won with an absolute majority.

Portugal recorded 50,888 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, raising the national tally to 2,690,690 since the start of the pandemic, according to a bulletin from the Directorate-General for Health (DGS).

