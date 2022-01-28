Beijing upgrades measures to stem latest COVID-19 resurgence

BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- To curb the spread of COVID-19, Beijing announced at a Thursday press conference that it would upgrade the prevention and control measures in its Fengtai District.

Li Ang, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Health Commission, said that Beijing had classified one new area in the district as medium-risk for COVID-19, which brought the number of medium-risk areas in the city to seven. Beijing also has one high-risk area.

On the basis of existing prevention and control measures in affected areas of Fengtai, the district government has rolled out a series of new measures including restrictions on leaving affected areas, daily nucleic acid testing, and encouraging telecommuting.

The Chinese capital reported four new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and one asymptomatic case from 4 p.m. Wednesday to 4 p.m. Thursday.

