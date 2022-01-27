Olympic Official Film aims to convey Olympic spirit amid COVID-19 pandemic, says director

Xinhua) 10:06, January 27, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese filmmaker Lu Chuan, who has been appointed to direct the Official Film of the Beijing Olympic Winter Games, said on Wednesday that the film will convey Olympic spirit amid COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is a great honor to participate in such a grand event and record historical moments in the Winter Olympic Games amid the COVID-19 pandemic," said Lu, who had been hailed as a major new voice in the Chinese cinema with more than 40 awards to his name.

With Beijing becoming the first city to host both the Summer and Winter editions of the Olympic Games, Lu said his motivation is to showcase to the world the host city and today's China, convey compelling and meaningful messages to encourage and forge better understanding between different cultures and promote the core values of the Games which are excellence, friendship, and respect.

"The Official Film of the Olympic Games is one of our most important projects," said Yasmin Meichtry, associate director of Olympic Foundation for Culture and Heritage.

"It is not only a way to document history, but also to showcase the socio-cultural backdrop of each edition of the Games. These official films offer insights into the evolution of dozens of sports, but also of changing customs and habits over the years, in countries and regions around the world," added Meichtry.

The film's global theatrical release is expected to take place by the end of this year.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)