Smart restaurant ready for Beijing Winter Olympics
(Ecns.cn) 11:20, January 26, 2022
Automated servers dish out meals inside a smart canteen in the Main Media Centre for 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Jan. 25, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)
Covering an area of 3,680 square meters, the restaurant will offer Chinese food, Western food and fast food for reporters from around the world. The smart restaurant deploys more than ten independently developed intelligent catering equipment, which can minimize human contact in the context of epidemic prevention and control.
