U.S. to send 222 athletes to Beijing Winter Olympics

Xinhua) 13:38, January 25, 2022

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- The United States will send 222 athletes to the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced on Monday.

The 2022 U.S. Olympic Team features 92 returning Olympians, including four five-time Olympians - Shaun White in halfpipe snowboarding and Lindsey Jacobellis in snowboard cross, Katie Uhlaender in skeleton and John Shuster in curling, said the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee in a statement, adding that eight members of Team USA will compete at their fourth Olympic Winter Games.

The roster of 222 athletes, including 115 men and 107 women, is the second-largest U.S. contingent ever at the Olympic Winter Games, behind the 228-member team at PyeongChang 2018 and equaling the 222 named to the Sochi 2014 team. The 107 women in 2022 will be the largest ever female contingent for Team USA at an Olympic Winter Games, according to the statement.

The 2022 U.S. Olympic Team will also be the sixth U.S. winter delegation with over 200 athletes, with all since 2002.

The youngest member of Team USA in Beijing will be Alysa Liu, who was born on August 8, 2005, and will be only 16 years and 6 months old when she competes in figure skating. The oldest member of Team USA will be Nick Baumgartner, competing in his fourth Olympic Winter Games in snowboarding, who turned 40 on December 17, 2021, said the statement.

"The Olympic Games showcases the best of humanity and sport competition, and Beijing 2022 will be no different. The 222 incredible athletes who make up Team USA are not only ready to compete, but they are ready to make this country proud," said USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland.

The Beijing Olympic Winter Games will be held from February 4 to 20.

