Sweden confirms largest team ever for Beijing Winter Olympics

Xinhua) 11:34, January 25, 2022

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- Sweden will send 116 athletes - their largest Winter Olympics squad ever - to the Beijing Winter Olympics as the last names were announced on Monday.

"We have a large and strong squad and our goal is to make it Sweden's best winter Olympics of all times," Peter Reinebo, CEO of the Swedish Olympic Committee, said in a press release.

Ski cross skier Elliott Baralo and alpine skier Charlotta Safvenberg were the last names added to the list.

Although neither of them has displayed great successes, many other Swedish athletes have.

Based on this, Reinebo recently said that the squad has a good chance to improve the medal tally from Pyeongchang where seven of the 14 medals Sweden won were gold.

Among the greatest Swedish hopes are ski cross skier Sandra Naslund, skater Nils van der Poel, biathlon sisters Hanna and Elvira Oberg, and freestyle skier Henrik Harlaut.

The cross-country squad is also expected to bring home medals, although their build-up to Beijing was last week marred when Leo Johansson tested positive for COVID-19 in connection with a high-altitude training camp in Italy.

The Committee said that it is still possible to make changes due to illness or injuries, but the squad will not be expanded with any additional sports or athletes.

