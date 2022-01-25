China launches 8K TV channel to broadcast Beijing Winter Olympics
BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- The China Media Group (CMG) on Monday launched "CCTV-8K," an 8K ultra-high-definition TV channel, to broadcast the upcoming 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics to audiences.
To meet the goal of presenting the Beijing 2022 via 8K ultra-high-definition technology, the CMG has advanced the construction of the relevant production and broadcasting system, and has accelerated the rapid growth of the whole industrial chain that covers 8K TV production, broadcasting and transmission, said the CMG.
Monday also saw the launch of a project to set up big screens in public places across the country. So far, four train stations along a high-speed railway linking Beijing and the co-host city of Zhangjiakou have been equipped with big 8K screens to broadcast the content produced by the CMG, said the CMG.
