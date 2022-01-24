Illustrators from home and abroad create plant and animal-inspired cartoon characters in salute to Beijing Winter Olympic Games

A children’s book writer from China and 12 illustrators from home and abroad have worked together to design more than 200 cartoon characters featuring animals and plants from different countries around the world in a salute to the upcoming Beijing Olympic Winter Games.

Photo shows a “tea fairy.” (Photo provided by Zhang Hejun)

The cartoon characters are each wearing different costumes, make use of different ice sporting equipment, and have different animal companions, introduced Zhang Hejun, a writer who creates books for kids.

Among the cartoon characters, there is one featuring a fairy from China, called the “tea fairy,” which is sweet and brave and is good at short track speed skating. There is also a fairy from Europe called the “olive fairy.” With a dove in the fairy’s hand, the fairy-dove duo symbolize peace and universal love. The “olive fairy” meanwhile is good at snowboarding.

It took the 12 illustrators one year and a half to finish the 200 cartoon characters, having overcome language barriers and geographical time differences.

In 2015, Zhang started to write a book on plants for kids. When China invited the world to gather in Beijing for the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games, Zhang gained inspiration from the rising burst of enthusiasm, telling himself that he was going to write a book themed on not only plants, but also snow and ice sports.

Photo shows an “olive fairy.” (Photo provided by Zhang Hejun)

When Zhang first put forward the idea, his colleagues didn’t respond so actively because they thought the project was too difficult to pull off. However, Zhang was determined to get the project started. While continuing to persuade his colleagues to join the project, he started to collect information himself in preparation for the project.

“It’s difficult to choose one plant from so many plants to represent a country, not to mention making sure each fairy is unique, from details such as her companion animal and the snow and ice sport she is good at,” Zhang introduced.

Photo shows Zhang Hejun, the leading member of the design team. (Photo provided by Zhang Hejun)

Zhang finally gained support from his colleagues and invited 12 illustrators from home and abroad to join the project. It took the illustrators 12,000 hours to finish drawing the pictures.

“I like the characters very much and I hope more people will love them,” said Ukrainian illustrator Lyudmila Osipova. “The Olympic Winter Games is an important event for sports enthusiasts. I still remember what a terrific event the Beijing 2008 Olympics was and I expect an excellent Beijing Winter Olympics!” said the Ukrainian illustrator.

Photo shows Ukrainian illustrator Lyudmila Osipova. (Photo provided by Zhang Hejun)

