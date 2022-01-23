Norwegian star Aleksander Kilde in golden form ahead of Beijing Games

Frenchman Johan Clarey has became the oldest Alpine skier to make World Cup podium. (Photo/International Ski Federation)

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde has cemented his status as one of the gold-medal favorites at the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics by securing his third victory in seven World Cup downhill races this season.

Despite a serious knee injury last year, the Norwegian star delivered a brilliant performance to outclass French duo Johan Clarey and Blaise Giezendanner on Friday night, winning the biggest race on the World Cup, Hahnenkamm downhill in Kitzbuhel, Austria.

"It's always been a dream for me to win in Kitzbuehel. I haven't been close in downhill before, standing here now just over a year after I had my knee operation it's quite incredible," said Kilde.

"I looked through my phone this morning and a photo from one year ago popped up and I was standing on my balcony in Innsbruck with crutches, having just had an operation on my knee. It's quite different now," he added.

The 29-year-old, who boasts 12 World Cup wins to his name, has set his eyes on Olympic glory in Beijing. "I'm just so stoked, so it's good for the Olympics," he said. "Today was one of those days where I really had a good feeling, it couldn't be better, to be honest."

If Kilde comes out on top in the Beijing Games, he will become the third man in history to win the Hahnenkamm downhill and the Olympics in the same year. The two previous legends for such a rare feat are all Austrians - Toni Sailer in 1956 and Franz Klammer in 1976.

It was also an unforgettable night for 41-year-old Clarey, who became the oldest Alpine skier to make a World Cup podium by finishing second in Kitzbuhel. "I think I knew I was capable of doing something good, I gave my all," beamed the French veteran.

Meanwhile, the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine announced on Friday that they will send 45 athletes to the Beijing Olympics, competing in 12 sports and attending the mixed freestyle skiing and women's bobsleigh events for the first time in their history.

