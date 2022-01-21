Languages

Archive

Friday, January 21, 2022

Home>>

Beijing-Zhangjiakou high-speed railway line for Beijing 2022 starts service

(Xinhua) 16:58, January 21, 2022

Staff members are seen on a train of the Beijing-Zhangjiakou high-speed railway line, in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 21, 2022. The service of this railway line for Beijing 2022 started from Jan. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories