Beijing-Zhangjiakou high-speed railway line for Beijing 2022 starts service

Xinhua) 16:58, January 21, 2022

Staff members are seen on a train of the Beijing-Zhangjiakou high-speed railway line, in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 21, 2022. The service of this railway line for Beijing 2022 started from Jan. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)