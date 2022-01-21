Bulgaria to send 16 athletes to Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Xinhua) 09:00, January 21, 2022

SOFIA, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Bulgaria will send 16 athletes to the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, the General Assembly of the Bulgarian Olympic Committee (BOC) decided here on Thursday.

The 16 athletes will compete in seven sports, the BOC said on its website.

Eight of them will compete in Biathlon and three in Alpine skiing. The other athletes will compete in snowboard, cross-country skiing, ski jumping, figure skating and luge.

The most experienced member of the Bulgarian team is biathlete Vladimir Iliev, who will participate in the Olympics for the fourth time. For snowboarder Radoslav Yankov and ski jumper Vladimir Zografski, it will be their third Olympics.

According to BOC statistics, Bulgaria has gained a total of 230 medals at Olympic Games but only one gold, two silver and three bronze medals were won at Winter Olympics.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)