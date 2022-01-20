Duda: Poland ready for Beijing 2022

WARSAW, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- The 2022 Winter Olympics will be hosted in difficult times but the Polish athletes are ready to compete in China, Polish President Andrzej Duda said when meeting with the Polish Olympic Family here on Tuesday.

Organized by the Polish Olympic Committee, Tuesday's Polish Beijing Day 2022 featured a piano concert of Fryderyk Chopin's music performed by Polish pianist Krzysztof Ksiazek.

Duda, who made a speech during the event, emphasized that the Winter Games in Beijing will be a key moment in global sport in 2022.

"The most important are always the Olympic Games. It's the competition which is the most prestigious of all sporting events. The participation in the Olympics is a great, sometimes unattainable dream for athletes," Duda said.

The president expressed the hope that the Polish athletes will achieve another success after the Tokyo Olympics.

"Congratulations to Polish athletes for a great performance in Tokyo. Fourteen medals, including four gold ones, are a huge success. Many did not expect it. It was after all Poland's best result at the Games in the 21st century. Thank you for that with all my heart," he added.

Duda said that the Polish athletes are ready to compete in Beijing.

"The competitors have difficult conditions during the preparations for the event. However, I am glad that we managed to prepare for the competition in Beijing. Polish athletes are very motivated. Each of them will surely fight hard to achieve success in China," Duda concluded.

