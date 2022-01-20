Beijing 2022 a chance for world to rejuvenate in post-pandemic era: Malaysian official

Xinhua) 09:56, January 20, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- The upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics is an opportunity for the world to rejuvenate and move into a post-pandemic era, said Norza Zakaria, president of the Olympic Council of Malaysia.

"With Beijing becoming the first city in the world to host both the Summer and Winter Olympic Games, the latter beginning 16 days from now, we are truly honored to be involved in this milestone. We congratulate the city of Beijing, her people, and the People's Republic of China for this historic achievement," Norza said in his speech at the flag handover ceremony for Malaysia contingent to Beijing 2022 on Wednesday.

Beijing is also an excellent host due to China's effective measures to control the COVID-19 pandemic, making the city a safe and ideal location for the event, Norza told a press conference following the ceremony.

Sports and sports events are very important to rejuvenate everyone in the world, Norza said, adding that Beijing will be an awesome and excellent host to bring a very successful Winter Games.

"So I think with the Playbook, the safety protocol, with the bubble that has been created for Beijing ... I think it is the safest place to be and I'm very sure that Beijing is the place that all athletes want to go and achieve their dream," he added.

Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing, who participated in the flag handover ceremony, thanked Malaysia for its firm support for the Games on several occasions.

He also expressed his admiration for the Malaysian athletes who despite coming from a tropical country overcame difficulties and actively prepared for the Beijing Winter Olympics.

"All the countries and people following the Olympic spirit have confirmed with their real actions that to hold a streamlined, safe and splendid Winter Olympics in Beijing is the shared aspiration of all," he said.

The Malaysian contingent will comprise two athletes: Jeffrey Webb, who will compete in the Alpine skiing men's slalom, and Aruwin Idami Salehhuddin, who is to feature in Alpine skiing women's slalom and giant slalom.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)