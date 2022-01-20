Beijing 2022 opening ceremony will differ from 2008, but will be "equally impressive," says OBS chief

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- The opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games is "very different" from that of the 2008 Summer Games but "equally impressive," said Yiannis Exarchos, CEO of Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS).

Exarchos, also Olympic Channel Services Executive Director, was generous with his compliments on the show after watching the rehearsal.

"What I can probably tell you is that this ceremony is probably equally impressive as the one in 2008, which we know is one of the most iconic opening ceremonies in the history of the Olympic Games. And it's completely different. It's equally impressive, equally moving, but completely different. It reflects our times," he told an International Olympic Committee Technical Briefing for the Games.

Part of the broadcasting team, Exarchos once worked with director Zhang Yimou to present the world the 2008 showpiece to global audience, which he referred to as "a highlight in my personal professional life."

With Zhang re-appointed chief director for the 2022 Games ceremonies, the head of OBS said it was joyful to have an unexpected second highlight with a director that understand the needs of broadcasters and TV producers.

"The ceremony is practically ready, and it's a ceremony that nobody should miss for any reason."

Already in the closed-loop of the Games which aims to ensure all participants' safety, Exarchos said his sense of safety here is extraordinary. "We are in a very, very safe country," he said.

He was echoed by Lucia Montanarella, Associate Director of Olympic Games Media Operations of the IOC, who found the pre-Games closed-loop "has been working very well."

"I'm sure that all the next reporters to come, even if you talk to the technicians of the agencies here, I think they will have the same comments," she added.

Exarchos also lavished his praise on the venues of Beijing, which are "really spectacular, not just the design, but the technical execution."

"The infrastructure for the Olympic Games is very, very complex. I must say that it's probably the best we have ever seen in terms of a winter version of an Olympic Games," he commented.

"This is very, very important, because it will mean that most of us and you will be able to do our work in the best possible conditions."

