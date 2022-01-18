Everything is possible: Chinese baker and Brazilian nurse share a Beijing Winter Olympic dream

People's Daily Online) 17:23, January 18, 2022

The whole world is now waiting. Within just over two weeks, the 2022 Winter Olympics will begin as the Olympic torch is set alit in the oval-shaped Bird’s Nest stadium and the Beijing 2022 banners are unfurled in the snow-covered mountains surrounding China’s capital. For many athletes, it will be the pinnacle of their careers and a moment that they will have trained for many years to reach.

But not every Olympian participant enjoys ample funding, including receiving sponsorship deals with big brands. In addition to enduring all the mental and physical pains, they often have to work several jobs to cover their expenses. In this new episode of “Call In Club,” Zhang Jiahao, a snowboarding athlete from China, shares his story of balancing his job as a baker with his regular training, while Nicole Silveira, a young Brazilian girl who has been practicing skeleton for three years, explains how injuries and financial stresses made her stronger and strengthened her dreams of coming to Beijing.

Hardships often prepare ordinary people for an extraordinary destiny. The Winter Olympics is not only an arena for international competition, but also an extraordinary stage for all the ordinary people of the world who have their own dreams that they hope to see shine bright. Though both Jiahao and Nicole have yet to receive invitations to come to Beijing , their endless efforts to fulfil their personal goals will certainly inspire all the ordinary dream chasers among us to go that extra mile.

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Du Mingming)