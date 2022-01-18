U.S. men's ice hockey team eyes gold in Beijing

January 18, 2022

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Fifteen current NCAA players and eight from European clubs were among the 25-man USA Hockey roster for the Beijing Olympic Winter Games.

"We're excited about the roster we've put together," said John Vanbiesbrouck, general manager of the 2022 U.S. Olympic men's ice hockey team.

"The Olympics are the biggest stage in sports and it was fun to hear the enthusiasm our players have to represent their country. We're fortunate to have a deep talent pool - thanks in part to all the great work of our volunteers in communities across the nation - and with the mix of players who are part of our team, we're looking forward to competing for a gold medal in Beijing," Vanbiesbrouck noted.

Brian O'Neill, one of five players from the KHL on the U.S. roster, is the lone returning Olympian after playing for Team USA in PyeongChang 2018.

Instead of stars from some NHL Dream Teams, the Beijing Olympics will witness talents from lower leagues, as did PyeongChang 2018 where the Olympic Athletes from Russia took the gold medal.

