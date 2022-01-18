Finland's sports minister to attend Beijing Winter Olympics

Xinhua) 08:19, January 18, 2022

HELSINKI, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Finland's Minister of Science and Culture Antti Kurvinen, who is also responsible for sports, said here on Monday that he will attend the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February.

"This is the most important winter sporting event," Kurvinen told the Finnish national broadcaster Yle.

"Finland's ministers in charge of sports have traditionally attended the Winter Olympics," he said, adding that his country has "traditionally not boycotted sports events."

According to Kurvinen, the presence of a representative of Finland in China will be considered a sign of appreciation for the event and for the Finnish athletes.

Kurvinen is scheduled to attend the closing ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics, YLE said.

