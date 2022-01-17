We Are China

Overseas Chinese in Moscow hold activities to welcome Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Ecns.cn) 13:54, January 17, 2022

Two children hold pictures of "Bing Dwen Dwen" and "Shuey Rhon Rhon," mascots of the Beijing2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 16, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Bing)

Overseas Chinese and local Tai Chi fans in Moscow held activities to welcome the upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

