Heilongjiang art exhibition highlights Olympics

Chinadaily.com.cn) 14:47, January 16, 2022

CaptionA painting is displayed at the Heilongjiang Gallery in Harbin. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

An art exhibition showcasing elements of the Winter Olympic Games opened on Tuesday at the Heilongjiang Gallery in Harbin, Heilongjiang province.

It includes Chinese paintings, oil paintings, woodblock paintings, watercolors and calligraphy.

Visitors can experience a cultural feast with a strong Olympic flavor. The works, which were created by artists in Heilongjiang, present the culture and spirit of sports and help promote ice and snow sports to the public.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)