Chinese craftsmen showcase their support for Beijing 2022

(People's Daily App) 14:37, January 14, 2022

As the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics nears, Chinese craftsmen have been working hard to embody their wishes for the event.

Citing "Together for a Shared Future" and the Olympic spirit, they have crafted artworks as gifts for Beijing 2022 including ice painting, snow sculptures, clay carving, paper cuts and dough models:

Ice painting

Elementary school teacher Dou Heng created a 100x60-meter painting of the Beijing Winter Olympics emblem Winter Dream in Baicheng, Northeast China's Jilin Province. It took Dou four days to finish the work from shaping to coloring.

Snow sculpture

Hao Jijiu, retired 75-year-old soldier, sculpted a 10-meter snow plane in Harbin, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The sculpture included cockpit, windows, doors, wings and tail. On its main body was "Welcome to Beijing 2022" in Chinese. Hao spent about a month on the project.

Clay carving

Xie Siguang, deployed clay to recreate the National Ski Jumping Center, a competition venue for the Beijing Winter Olympics. After two months' graft, the 1.2x0.5-meter sculpture debuted in Zhangjiakou, North China's Hebei Province. The main body is supported by wires and cloth. The ski tracks are combed.

Paper cutting

Gong Guofang, a craftswoman from Yanqing district in Beijing, cut designs featuring Olympic rings and winter sports.

Dough modelling

Kang Baowang, a craftsman from Yanqing district in Beijing, modeled Olympic athletes and mascots Bing Dwen Dwan and Shuey Rhon Rhon.

(By Huang Jingjing, Lyv Xingke and Xiao Jiabin; Source: CCTV)

