Winter Olympics landmark unveiled at Tiananmen Square
(Ecns.cn) 10:44, January 14, 2022
A tourist takes picture of a giant Winter Olympics landmark under construction at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, January 13, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yi Haifei)
Elements of the 2022 Winter Olympics are combined with those of traditional culture to greet the Chinese New Year.
