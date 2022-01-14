We Are China

Winter Olympics landmark unveiled at Tiananmen Square

Ecns.cn) 10:44, January 14, 2022

A tourist takes picture of a giant Winter Olympics landmark under construction at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, January 13, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yi Haifei)

Elements of the 2022 Winter Olympics are combined with those of traditional culture to greet the Chinese New Year.

