Home>>
Zhangjiakou Mountain Broadcasting Center ready for 2022 Winter Olympics
(Ecns.cn) 15:16, January 13, 2022
Photo shows the Snow Ruyi, National Ski Jumping Center, outside Zhangjiakou Mountain Broadcasting Center, December 9, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Zhai Yujia)
As the largest mountain broadcasting center in Winter Olympics history, Zhangjiakou Mountain Broadcasting Center will broadcast 51 events held in Zhangjiakou competition zone and awards ceremonies for 49 events during the 2022 Winter Olympics.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Feel the pulse of Beijing Winter Olympics in China’s Hebei
- Chinese embassy in India holds video exchange event to support Beijing 2022
- International students enjoy winter sports to open Beijing 2022
- Mainland welcomes Taiwan compatriots in Beijing Winter Olympics: spokesperson
- Mali welcomes China's hosting of 2022 Olympic Winter Games
- Beijing 2022 receives positive feedback as participants begin to arrive
- Singapore Airlines to operate daily scheduled flights for Beijing Winter Olympics
- Popular merchandise licensed for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games sells out in a frenzy
- Winter Olympics trivia: How is ancient Chinese astronomy reflected in Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic medals?
- Welcome to Xiongan Winter Olympic Cultural Square
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.