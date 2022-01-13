Zhangjiakou Mountain Broadcasting Center ready for 2022 Winter Olympics

January 13, 2022

Photo shows the Snow Ruyi, National Ski Jumping Center, outside Zhangjiakou Mountain Broadcasting Center, December 9, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Zhai Yujia)

As the largest mountain broadcasting center in Winter Olympics history, Zhangjiakou Mountain Broadcasting Center will broadcast 51 events held in Zhangjiakou competition zone and awards ceremonies for 49 events during the 2022 Winter Olympics.

