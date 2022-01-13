Home>>
Feel the pulse of Beijing Winter Olympics in China’s Hebei
(Ecns.cn) 13:27, January 13, 2022
Photo shows the atmosphere of Winter Olympics in Chongli District of Zhangjiakou in China’s Hebei Province gets stronger after a snow on January 11, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese embassy in India holds video exchange event to support Beijing 2022
- International students enjoy winter sports to open Beijing 2022
- Mainland welcomes Taiwan compatriots in Beijing Winter Olympics: spokesperson
- Mali welcomes China's hosting of 2022 Olympic Winter Games
- Beijing 2022 receives positive feedback as participants begin to arrive
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.