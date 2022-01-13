Feel the pulse of Beijing Winter Olympics in China’s Hebei

Ecns.cn) 13:27, January 13, 2022

Photo shows the atmosphere of Winter Olympics in Chongli District of Zhangjiakou in China’s Hebei Province gets stronger after a snow on January 11, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)