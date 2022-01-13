Mali welcomes China's hosting of 2022 Olympic Winter Games

Xinhua) 08:22, January 13, 2022

BAMAKO, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Mali welcomed China to host the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, the transitional government spokesperson Abdoulaye Maiga said in a recent statement.

The 24th Olympic Winter Games are being held in a challenging health environment marked by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the situation, the Games retain their spirit of strengthening friendship and fraternity between nations in accordance with the Olympic spirit that should leave no room for political instrumentalization, said Maiga.

The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games will be held from February 4 to 20.

