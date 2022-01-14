Home>>
2022 Winter Olympics: A look at venues in Yanqing and Zhangjiakou competition zones
(Xinhua) 09:27, January 14, 2022
Last time, we had a look at the Beijing Competition Zone. Now let's move on to the other two competition zones.
(Source: Xinhua)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Skater-turned-shoemaker establishes start-up producing tailor-made skates for professional Chinese athletes
- Zhangjiakou Mountain Broadcasting Center ready for 2022 Winter Olympics
- Feel the pulse of Beijing Winter Olympics in China’s Hebei
- Chinese embassy in India holds video exchange event to support Beijing 2022
- International students enjoy winter sports to open Beijing 2022
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.