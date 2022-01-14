Beijing 2022 releases Pre-Games Sustainability Report

Xinhua) 08:54, January 14, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- A Pre-Games Sustainability Report was released by the Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (BOCOG) at a press conference held Thursday, elaborating on the green and sustainable development principles during the preparation for the Games.

Li Sen, director general of BOCOG's General Planning Department, said that holding a green Games is the common aspiration. The report summarizes the efforts in pursuing sustainability, improving local environment and accelerating economic development.

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach and International Paralympic Committee president Andrew Parsons both sent congratulatory messages for the report's publication through video link.

"The reports shows that Beijing 2022 organizing committee recognizes the responsibility to integrate sustainability principles throughout all stages of Games preparation. Beijing 2022 is helping accelerate sustainable development in China, showcasing solutions for a more sustainable future," Bach said.

Parsons said that the informative report presents sustainability highlights of the Games. In the past few years, accessible facilities have increased in Beijing and Zhangjiakou. Parasports have flourished, and the two cities have made remarkable progress in social integration of people with disabilities.

"Six Beijing 2008 venues were also used in Beijing 2022, and the organizers made plans for post-Games venue utilization before the construction of new venues," Li said, the Beijing 2022 venues will open for the public all year round after the Games and bid for high-level events of winter sports.

Clean energy plays a vital role in holding a green Games, and the existing urban municipal power grid in the host cities, Beijing and Zhangjiakou, can meet the power demand during the Games, so there is no need to build new power facilities for Beijing 2022, said Liu Yumin, director general of BOCOG's Venue Planning and Construction Department.

In Yanqing and Zhangjiakou competition zones, where the snow events of Beijing 2022 will take place, in line with Beijing 2022's goal of hosting a sustainable and eco-friendly Games, a series of water-conserving techniques have been adopted in snowmaking. "The man-made snow will not affect the local water usage and the ecology," said Yan Jiarong, a spokesperson of BOCOG.

According to the organizers, the Post-Games Sustainability Report, due to be completed in 2022, will comprehensively summarize the achievements made in sustainable development before and during the Games.

