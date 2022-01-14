Lebanese experts expect China to amaze world again in Winter Olympics

BEIRUT, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- China will amaze the world again in Beijing Winter Olympic Games 2022, Lebanese experts have said, noting that the United States politicizing the games shows a lack of sport spirits.

Olympic Games represent a great platform for people-to-people connectivity and an important venue to enhance communication and mutual understanding for humanity and their different cultures, said Kassem Tofailli, president of the Arab Chinese Cooperation and Development Association (ACCDA), in a recent interview with Xinhua.

"We all remember that China amazed the world in Beijing 2008 Olympics, and it is fair to expect that China will amaze the world again in Beijing Winter Olympics 2022," he said.

Adnan Bourji, vice president of Lebanese People's Congress, expressed his confidence that China is capable of organizing events for the Olympic Games while its athletes are disciplined and qualified.

"There is no doubt that China will achieve special Olympic Games this year as it is making great preparations," said Bourji, noting China's success in confronting the COVID-19 pandemic and its aid to many countries in the world.

Unfortunately, the U.S. politicizing of the games under the guise of defending "human rights" shows not only a lack of "sport spirit", but also "disrespect for thousands of athletes and people around the world," Tofailli said.

"We have full confidence in China's ability to take all preventive and safety measures, and we are looking forward to seeing great and successful Beijing Winter Olympics," he added.

Noting that the attempt to politicize these Games is nothing more than part of the American strategy that seeks to distort China's role in the world, Bourji emphasized that "the fearful, terrified, and unsuccessful are the one who try to label others with failure."

As regards Xinjiang, Tofailli said it's not the first time that the United States has tried to demonize China and distort its image. "This is part of a whole pattern of blatant interference in China's internal affairs," he said.

Signing the so-called "Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act" into law in December is the most bizarre step to try to apply a local "law" on another country's soil, he added.

The U.S. government should look at its own track record of crimes against humanity, including forced labor, with respect to Native Americans, prison inmates, and human trafficking. What the U.S. government is accusing China of is exactly what it is guilty of, said Bourji.

He revealed that the U.S. administration of former President Donald Trump had withdrawn visas for Lebanese doctors and banned them from participating in scientific conferences just because they are Muslims.

Under the pretext of the so-called "human rights," the United States is practicing economic bullying, said Tofailli, stressing that America and some of its allies can't conceal the facts that Xinjiang has a steady record of prosperous economic development and social stability in recent years.

Fabricating lies and orchestrating rumors will lead to nowhere, said the ACCDA president. "We are fully supportive of China's determination to safeguard its national sovereignty and national security."

