UN releases "Sport for Peace" stamps to celebrate 2022 Winter Olympic Games

Xinhua) 11:35, January 15, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- The UN Postal Administration (UNPA) Friday released the new "Sport for Peace" stamps to celebrate the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

The UNPA said in a press release that it is the first time that it has issued stamps for the Olympic Winter Games.

The stamps feature hockey players, snowboarders, figure skaters, bobsledders, curlers; and Alpine Skiers.

The stamps were illustrated by Chinese illustrator Feifei Ruan and designed by UN designer Rorie Katz.

Customers can visit unstamps.org to purchase these stamps and others or learn more about United Nations stamps. They can also visit the UNPA stamp shops in New York, Geneva and Vienna where the stamps can be used for mailing.

The XXIV Olympic Winter Games are scheduled to take place from Feb. 4 to 20 in Beijing, China.

In December 2021, the UN General Assembly adopted the Olympic Truce for Beijing 2022, highlighting the contribution of sport to the promotion of peace and solidarity.

The resolution entitled "Building a peaceful and better world through sport and the Olympic ideal" calls for the observance of the Olympic Truce for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Beijing 2022, from seven days before the start of the Olympic Games, on Feb. 4 2022, until seven days after the end of the Paralympic Games.

The Olympic Games provide a meaningful opportunity to harness the power of sport to foster an atmosphere of peace, development, resilience, tolerance, and understanding among nations.

